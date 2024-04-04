Risch, Shaheen Statement on Reintroduction of Foreign Agents’ Law

U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Chair of the Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation, on April 3 released a statement, after GD reintroduced a Russian-style foreign agent law saying that “not only would this draft law lead the political process in the wrong direction, but it would harm Georgia’s transatlantic integration and its future in the European Union.”

The statement says: “It is incredibly disheartening to see the Georgian government bring back the foreign agents law. All this does is further divide the country.” The Senators note that the law is similar to laws Russia uses to restrict civil society and suppress political opposition.

The members of the U.S. Senate note: “The Georgian people rejected this proposal law via mass demonstrations in March 2023.” The statement goes on to say that the upcoming elections in October will be a “crucial indicator for Georgia’s democratic future” and “strongly urges” the Parliament to reject this proposal.

