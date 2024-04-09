US State Department: “Stay Tuned” for Potential Actions if Russian Law Moves Forward

During the press briefing on April 8, Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the United States Department of State once again reacted to the reintroduction of the Foreign Agents law by the ruling Georgian Dream party in Georgia, saying that “right now we are making clear that we are concerned with this draft legislation. With respect to what we might do if it moves forward, stay tuned.”

In response to a question about U.S. policy on Georgia’s re-introduction of the Foreign Agents Law, the State Department spokesperson reiterated: “we are deeply concerned that, if it is enacted, this draft legislation would harm civil society organizations working to improve the lives of Georgian citizens.”

According to Spokesperson Miller, the Foreign Agents law “would derail Georgia from its European path, and we are concerned that the legislation would impede independent media organizations working to provide access for Georgian citizens to high-quality information.”

“Now, this is still a draft piece of legislation. It has not been enacted into law, so with respect to any potential outcomes or any potential steps that we might take, I certainly wouldn’t want to preview them today,” Spokesperson Miller added.

