 Placeholder canvas
Washington DC, the U.S. State Department building. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images via US Embassy London
News

US State Department Spokesperson: Deeply Concerned that Bill will Derail Georgia from European Path

Civil.ge Send an email 05/04/2024 - 11:32
10 1 minute read

On April 5, the Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Matthew Miller took to social media to express the US’s “deep concern” over the Foreign Agents Bill, which was reintroduced by the ruling party a year after it was dropped following mass protests.

“We are deeply concerned that draft legislation introduced into Georgia’s parliament will derail Georgia from its European path and harm civil society organizations improving the lives of Georgian citizens. We urge the government of Georgia to advance its EU aspirations,” – reads Spokesperson Miller’s post on X (former Twitter).

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 05/04/2024 - 11:32
10 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

The Daily Beat: 4 April

05/04/2024 - 09:00

Parliament Abolishes Quotas for Women MPs

04/04/2024 - 18:00

FM Darchiashvili Visits Paraguay

04/04/2024 - 11:31

Risch, Shaheen Statement on Reintroduction of Foreign Agents’ Law

04/04/2024 - 08:33
Back to top button