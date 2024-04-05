US State Department Spokesperson: Deeply Concerned that Bill will Derail Georgia from European Path

On April 5, the Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Matthew Miller took to social media to express the US’s “deep concern” over the Foreign Agents Bill, which was reintroduced by the ruling party a year after it was dropped following mass protests.

“We are deeply concerned that draft legislation introduced into Georgia’s parliament will derail Georgia from its European path and harm civil society organizations improving the lives of Georgian citizens. We urge the government of Georgia to advance its EU aspirations,” – reads Spokesperson Miller’s post on X (former Twitter).

We are deeply concerned that draft legislation introduced into Georgia’s parliament will derail Georgia from its European path and harm civil society organizations improving the lives of Georgian citizens. We urge the government of Georgia to advance its EU aspirations. — Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) April 5, 2024

Also Read: