Remains of 12 Abkhazia War Victims Transferred to Tbilisi

The remains of 12 people missing as a result of the 1992–1993 war in Abkhazia were identified and returned to their families on March 21, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported.

The families of the deceased had the opportunity to speak with representatives of the Levan Samkharauli National Forensics Bureau and receive more information about the process of search, recovery of remains and identification of their loved ones.

“We will continue working closely with the Georgian authorities as this year they will take up further responsibility in providing support to the families of the missing persons and in the forensic identification process. Throughout 2024 and together with the authorities, we will also continue informing, consulting and listening to the families of the missing so that their opinions and concerns be taken into consideration,” – stated Anne Montavon, Head of ICRC delegation in Georgia.

According to the same source, since the launch of the “Coordination Mechanism on Persons Unaccounted For in Connection with the Events of 1992–1993 Armed Conflict and After” in 2010 the remains of 285 people have been identified and handed over to their families. In total 1859 people, including military personnel and civilians, are still reported as missing in connection with the 1992-93 war in Abkhazia.

