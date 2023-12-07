Remains of 23 Abkhazia War Victims Transferred to Tbilisi

The remains of 23 people missing as a result of the 1992–1993 war in Abkhazia were identified and returned to their families on 6 December 2023, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported.

According to the Office of State Minister of Georgia for Reconciliation and Civic Equity, among the 23 people 21 were soldiers, and the remaining two were civilians. The memorial service for the transferred conflict victims is being held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi for two days. 17 soldiers will later be buried in the Dighomi Brothers’ Cemetery, while the others will be laid to rest in their family graveyards.

“The remains of more than 55 people were identified and returned to their families in 2023. This was possible within the framework of the humanitarian Coordination Mechanism on Persons Unaccounted For in Connection with the Events of the 1992–1993 Armed Conflict and After, involving Abkhaz and Georgian participants, operating with the ICRC’s support since 2010. The remains of the missing people were recovered from different locations in Abkhazia,” the ICRC wrote.

According to the same information, since the launch of this mechanism in 2010 the remains of 273 people have been identified and handed over to their families. In total 1,870 people, including military personnel and civilians, are still reported as missing in connection with the 1992-93 war in Abkhazia.

