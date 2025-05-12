Abkhazia’s De Facto Leader Demands Tbilisi’s Agreement on Non-use of Force for Dialogue

Badra Gunba, the de facto leader of Georgia’s occupied Abkhazia region, told Russian state-controlled RIA Novosti in Moscow on May 9 that dialogue with Tbilisi is possible only after it “recognizes reality” and signs a non-use of force agreement, which he described as one of Abkhazia’s “foreign policy priorities.”

“The Georgian political elite has not come to terms with reality. Abkhazia is an independent state. We need to ask our citizens if they are occupied. We are free, we develop our culture and traditions. This is independence. Georgia’s statements are political. Dialogue with Tbilisi is possible after recognizing the reality and signing an agreement on the non-use of force,” said the newly elected de facto president of occupied Abkhazia, who was backed by Moscow in the so-called elections.

He said the non-use of force is one of Abkhazia’s priorities, adding, “Our priority is to live in peace with all our neighbors. We want good-neighborly relations with Georgia so that its leadership realizes that they are facing an independent state that wants neither war nor conflict.”

Gunba won Abkhazia’s de facto early elections, which were called after Aslan Bzhania stepped down as de facto president, amid mass protests in the occupied region last November. Gunba told RIA Novosti that “the situation has stabilized” in Abkhazia. “During the election campaign and today, we emphasize the importance of maintaining peace and stability,” he said. He added: “We have never allowed ourselves to destabilize the situation for political purposes.”

