Remains of 11 Abkhazia Armed Conflict Victims Transferred to Tbilisi

Identified remains of 11 victims of the 1992-1993 Abkhazia armed conflict, previously presumed lost, have been transferred to Tbilisi, the Reconciliation Ministry of Georgia denoted.

According to the Ministry, of the victims, 8 were soldiers while 3 were civilians. The memorial service for the transferred conflict victims will be held on 7 December from 17:00 and on 8 December from 11:00 to 14:00.

Per the Ministry’s information, the soldiers will be buried with full military honors on 8 December at 15:00, at the Digomi Brothers’ Cemetary.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)