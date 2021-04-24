Bodies of 13 Abkhazia Armed Conflict Victims Transferred to Tbilisi

Identified bodies of 13 victims of the 1992 Abkhazia armed conflict, previously presumed lost, have been transferred to Tbilisi, Georgian Reconciliation Ministry stated on April 23.

The transfer from the occupied region was facilitated by the Ministry in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross under a coordination mechanism established in 2010 with the latter’s support for identifying the persons gone missing in Georgia’s armed conflicts.

The Reconciliation Ministry said the bodies are that of civilians and fighters in the conflict, four of which will be buried at the Digomi Brothers’ Cemetary.

The memorial service for the transferred conflict victims was held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, where citizens, also President Salome Zurabishvili, PM Irakli Garibashvili, Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze, FM David Zalkaliani, Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, and Reconciliation Minister Tea Akhvlediani arrived to pay respects. The funeral services are to be held today.

According to Reconciliation Ministry data, through the coordination mechanism bodies of 583 victims of the armed conflicts in the 1990s and the 2008 Russo-Georgian wars have been found so far, with 206 of them identified.