More than 90% from Georgia’s Occupied Territories Voted for Putin

More than 90 percent of people in the occupied Georgian territories voted for Vladimir Putin in Russia’s presidential “elections”, RFE/RL’s Russian-language service Ekho Kavkaza reported, citing data from Russia’s Central Election Commission.

In Abkhazia, the proportion of people who voted for Putin was 94 percent (38,945 votes), while in Tskhinvali/South Ossetia it was 96.3 percent (14,688 votes).

According to Ekho Kavkaza, the data do not include the results from military units located in Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions.

The de-facto leaders of occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali congratulated Putin on his landslide victory in the presidential elections March 18.

According to the Abkhaz de-facto leader Aslan Bzhania Putin’s victory is “not only a victory for Russia, but also for the majority of the world community”. According to him it is a proof of “international recognition” of the Russian politician’s efforts “on the way to the establishment of a new just world order”.

“I am convinced that under your leadership Russia will continue on the path of achieving its goals, including victory in the special military operation,” his congratulatory message said.

The de-facto leader of the occupied Tskhinvali region Alan Gagloev has also congratulated Putin on his election victory. According to him “Putin’s leadership and his management of the country have made possible a huge leap in the country’s development and an impressive strengthening of Russia’s position in the world.”

“Your tireless work to develop the economy, reduce unemployment and ensure the well-being of citizens deserves admiration and recognition. I am confident that the people of Russia have made the only right choice, thanks to which the country will continue on its planned course and become even stronger, more successful and prosperous,” Gagloev’s congratulatory message reads.

The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with Georgia’s international partners, condemned the holding of the Russian elections in the occupied territories, stating that “this act represents a step against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia by the Russian Federation, which grossly violates the fundamental principles and norms of international law, and completely disregards the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)