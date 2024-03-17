Russians in Tbilisi Rally against Putin Amid Presidential Elections

On March 17, dozens of Russians in Tbilisi held a protest rally against Russian President Vladimir Putin as the presidential elections, in which Putin faces virtually no opposition, is taking place in Russia. “Enough with Putin”, “No to Occupation of Georgia” and “Glory to Ukraine”, the protesters chanted, as observed by Civil.ge on-site.

Dozens of Russians are holding a protest rally on the Rustaveli avenue in Tbilisi as presidential elections are taking place in Russia/Photo: Mari Imerlishvili/Civil.ge

“No to War,” a protester’s sign reads/Photo: Mari Imerlishvili/Civil.ge

Dozens of Russian protesters gather at the Freedom Square in Tbilisi at the rally against Putin/Photo: Mari Imerlishvili/Civil.ge

“Enough Putin, Lies, War, Repressions,” protesters’ sign reads/ Photo: Mari Imerlishvili/Civil.ge

“I am a Russian political activist, I have been living in Georgia for four years because of criminal political persecution [against me]. Today at 12 noon there are rallies against Putin all over the world. There are people going to the polls to vote against Putin, to give their vote to anyone but Putin,” Anton Mikhalchuk, an organizer of the rally told Civil.ge on-site.

According to him, “in Russia there is also a big rally, so millions of Russians all over the world are protesting against Putin in every possible way. Because the elections in Russia are being rigged. We don’t have a chance to vote for another President, so this is how we express our protest.”

Mikhalchuk said the protesters are against Vladimir Putin, but also against the occupation of Georgia. “We know about this problem, we know about the “borderization”, we know about the kidnapping, the annexation, we know about the [murders]. So we are on the right side, we are with Ukraine, we are with the pro-democratic world. We are the “other” Russians.”

Anfisa Boldireva, one of the participants of the rally, told Civil.ge that the people took to the streets against the “falsification of the elections” and as a sign that “we are against this President” and “he is not a legitimate President.” “And right now the seizure of power is happening in Russia” she said.

On March 17, the day of the Presidential elections in Russia, Russians are protesting in numerous countries around the world. In Russia as well, the “Noon Against Putin” rally is being held, with people lining up at polling stations in major Russian cities to show their opposition to Putin.

