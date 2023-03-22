Georgia’s GDP Up by 10.1% in 2022

On March 21, the National Statistical Service of Georgia (Geostat) published preliminary data showing that in 2022, the country’s real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 10.1% compared to the previous year, reaching 71.7 billion GEL at current prices.

According to Geostat, the following sectors made a significant contribution to GDP growth: transportation and storage (28.4 percent), information and communication (49.9 percent), electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply (38.9 percent), construction (14.8 percent), wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (6.1 percent), manufacturing (7.8 percent), arts, entertainment, and recreation (17.3 percent), accommodation and food service activities (16.7 percent), mining and quarrying (22.8 percent).

In the same period, a decrease was noted in the following sectors: real estate activities (-4.8 percent), human health and social work activities (-5.7 percent), professional, scientific, and technical activities (-2.4 percent).

