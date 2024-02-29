 Placeholder canvas
Batumi Port. October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Georgia’s GDP Up by 5.8% in January 2024

Civil.ge Send an email 29/02/2024 - 11:35
Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 5.8% for January 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on February 29.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: construction; financial and insurance activities; information and communication.

Declines were registered in trade, manufacturing and real estate activities.

Source: Geostat

