Georgia’s GDP Up by 8.3% in December 2023

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 8.3% for December 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on January 31.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: construction; manufacturing; financial and insurance activities; information and communication.

Declines were registered in energy and real estate activities.

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for 2023 equaled 7%.

