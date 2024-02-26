Meetings Continue in the Framework of President’s ‘Unity Platform for Europe’

On February 26, the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili met with the representatives of the “Victory Platform“: the leader of the UNM parliamentary faction Tina Bokuchava and the leader of the “Strategy Aghmashenebeli” party Giorgi Vashadze in the framework of her “Unity Platform for Europe” initiative. Additionally, on February 25 President met with Davit Usupashvili, an MP from “Lelo”, Tina Khidasheli, the founder of the NGO “Civic Idea”, and with Ana Dolidze, the leader of the “For People” movement.

President Zurabishvili is holding the meeting as part of the “Unity Platform for Europe” initiative, which she had announced in her annual address to Parliament on February 6.

Comments by the meetings’ participants

Commenting on the meeting, Tina Bokuchava emphasized that the discussion with the President focused on the implementation of the nine conditions set by the European Commission. Bokuchava noted that the “Victory Platform” presented to the President its common vision of how these conditions should be implemented and reiterated the importance of pardoning the former President of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili.

In his statement February 25, Usupashvili said that at the meeting he and the President discussed the measures necessary to be taken to ensure free and fair elections, which are crucial for the country’s rapid integration into the EU. He also noted that during the discussions there was no talk of any unification of political parties or civil society organizations.

Khidasheli also spoke to journalists after the meeting, saying that during the discussions it was noted that “in order for Georgia to move quickly on the European path and to implement reforms, it is important to find consensus, to find unity on all the concrete actions that will bring us closer to Europe. On the other hand, elections must be held and civil peace must be ensured so that we can talk about the winners and losers of the electoral process in general.” Calling the process “very valuable”, she said: “This is a working process. In the initial phase, opinions are exchanged, positions are reconciled and dispositions are shared. That is why we did not talk about a specific document”.

As for Ana Dolidze, she stated after the meeting: “Our task today was to find out from the President herself what her agenda and vision is. She said that this will be a businesslike process, the first stage of which will be the drafting of a joint document, a plan of what commitments we assume as a party, for after we come to power. We have greed, we will take this back to the party, discuss this idea and this process … and then we will report our position to [the people] and Mme. President.”

Also Read: