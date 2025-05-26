Georgians Celebrate Independence Day

On May 26, Georgia marks Independence Day. On this day in 1918, the First Republic of Georgia declared independence. In 1991, the country celebrated the day for the first time since regaining independence from the Soviet Union.

This year’s celebration comes amid growing international isolation of the Georgian Dream government, rising concerns over the consolidation of authoritarian rule, and ongoing pro-European and anti-regime demonstrations. New banners bearing pro-EU and pro-protest messages appeared across Tbilisi from morning onward, adorning streets, shops, restaurants, universities, and storefronts. In addition to the official ceremony led by the government earlier in the afternoon, protesters held a series of marches beginning at 4 p.m. President Salome Zurabishvili will address a crowd gathered on Rustaveli Avenue at 9 p.m. The day also marked the 180th consecutive day of nationwide protests.

Ruling Georgian Dream officials held the Independence Day ceremony in Tbilisi’s Freedom Square, where GD-elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili addressed the public. GD Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, GD Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, and GD Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani also delivered remarks. The ceremony concluded with the traditional oath-taking of military conscripts in Tbilisi and five regions of Georgia.

Mikheil Kavelashvili’s Address

The President of Georgia is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces. In an official ceremony led by a disputed GD government, GD-elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili was the first to deliver a speech.

Georgian Dream-elected President Mikheil Kavelashvili delivers a speech at the Independence Day ceremony, May 26, 2025; Photo: Irakli Kobakhidze/Facebook

“This day symbolizes the unity, love for freedom, staunchness, and tireless struggle of the Georgian people,” Kavelashvili said at the start of his speech. “The Act of Independence [adopted in 1918] is the first Georgian constitutional document that clearly reflects the will of the Georgian nation to determine its own destiny,” he added.

Kavelashvili invoked the motto “homeland, language, and faith,” referencing the famous 19th-century Georgian writer Ilia Chavchavadze’s formula often cited by Georgian Dream. “It is the duty of every one of us to defend them,” Kavelashvili said. He added, “If even one of these three is lost, we will lose the core value called Georgia, we will lose the Georgian roots that have endured for centuries, and the Georgian nation will face the threat of extinction.”

Saying Georgia will always face threats that demand a due reaction, he said, “Once and for all, we must understand how futile it is to wait for any foreign power to come and save us, to do our work, or to know better than we do what our people and country need. We must fully believe in ourselves and remember that we are the ones determining our future, not anyone else.”

Kevalashvili also invoked the European theme, saying, “It was our ancestors who laid the foundation of the Georgian people’s European belonging, because for them, European values meant justice, peace, Christianity, culture, tradition, the defense of national identity and respect.”

He added, “We are ready for any equality-based relationship involving mutual benefit. Our decisions will, of course, be guided by Georgia’s national interests. Backed by the Georgian people, the Georgian government will firmly and unwaveringly defend these principles. We will not allow the Georgian people to be sacrificed for the interests of others.”

He also spoke about the “traditional Georgian family”, describing it as a “cornerstone” of the country’s strength and an “indivisible” part of Georgia’s national identity. “It is our duty to strengthen Georgian families and support the growth of our nation,” he said. Kavelashvili also stressed the role of Christianity as a key factor in the unification of the nation.

“A strong and unified Georgia is impossible to imagine without our Abkhaz and Ossetian brothers and sisters,” Kavelashvili said at the end of his speech. “I believe that Georgia will be united, strong and prosperous,” he concluded.

Irakli Kobakhidze’s Address

At the start of his speech, Kobakhidze claimed, “During the last two centuries, Georgia has never been as independent as it is today.”

“We must constantly remind ourselves that the struggle for Georgia’s independence and freedom is an ongoing process, continuing today,” he said.

Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze delivers a speech at the Independence Day ceremony, May 26, 2025; Photo: Irakli Kobakhidze/Facebook

Kobakhidze reiterated what Georgian Dream identifies as the country’s two “national dreams”: “an economically strong Georgia, where no Georgian family lives in [economic] hardship,” and “a physically and spiritually unified Georgia – a Georgia with Abkhazia and Samachablo, a Georgia where people are bound by love toward each other.”

He said that in the past, it was Soviet rule that incited “hatred” in Georgian society, adding, “Today, too, what Georgia’s ill-wishers are trying to sow once again is hatred between Georgians.” He did not specify who the “ill-wishers” were. Similarly to Kavelashvili, Kobakhidze also emphasized family and religious themes in his address.

He used the opportunity to criticize the previous, UNM administration, slamming the previous UNM government as “the nine-year undermining of Georgia’s sovereignty” and “bloody authoritarianism.” Kobakhidze said, “The gene of the freedom-loving Georgian nation prevailed there as well, and Georgia reclaimed independence, freedom and democracy, which today form a solid foundation for our country’s progress, development and integration into the European family.”

“Glory to an independent, united, and strong Georgia. May God watch over our homeland,” he concluded.

Protest Marches

At 4 p.m., protesters began gathering at Republic Square, with women rallying symbolically in a march reminiscent of Georgia’s first Independence Day anniversary on May 26, 1919, when Shevardeni female gymnasts led the parade.

Women march in protest on Rustaveli Avenue to mark Georgia’s Independence Day, May 26, 2025; Photo: Nini Gabritchidze/Civil.ge

Female gymnasts march in downtown Tbilisi, May 26, 1919.

More to follow…

