Bakur Bakuradze Appointed Director of Rustavi 2, Replacing Vako Avaliani

Bakur Bakuradze has been appointed the new director of the pro-government Rustavi 2 channel, replacing Vako Avaliani, who is set to continue working in the diplomatic service.

Avaliani has led Rustavi 2 since 2021, after he departed from another Georgian Dream-aligned outlet, Maestro TV.

The new director has been close to the ruling Georgian Dream party, directing GD-organized concerts and festive events. He previously served as director of an entertainment talk show on TV Imedi, another major pro-government broadcaster.

Speaking to TV Pirveli, Bakuradze said he intends to make Rustavi 2 a “national” television channel.

Rustavi 2 underwent a major shift in 2019 when businessman Kibar Khalvashi took over the station after a lengthy legal battle that started in 2015. The European Court of Human Rights upheld Khalvashi’s ownership claims, leading to the removal of then-director Nika Gvaramia and his replacement by Khalvashi’s lawyer, Paata Salia.

The takeover prompted a wave of resignations and dismissals among journalists in August. The main news program was suspended for several weeks, with news broadcasting resuming in late September 2019.

Also Read: