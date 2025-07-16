Lavrov: Russia seeks clarification over Trump’s 50-day deadline

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commented on Donald Trump’s recent statement about a 50-day deadline for reaching an agreement on the war in Ukraine, noting that Moscow wants to understand what is behind such words. In his opinion, Trump is under “undue pressure” from NATO and the EU, which “want the conflict to continue,” TASS reports. Lavrov stressed that Western sanctions have not broken Russia, and that the damage from them is being felt by their initiators, primarily the European economy. Regarding the issue of settlement, he noted the SCO countries’ support for Russia’s position, the need to recognize new territorial realities and provide guarantees for Russian speakers. According to Lavrov, Kyiv is evading negotiations and the West is hindering dialogue (TASS).

RIA Novosti: Russia retains its position as the world’s fourth largest economy

According to the World Bank data from 2024, Russia retained its position as the world’s fourth largest economy in terms of gross domestic product (GDP), calculated using purchasing power parity (PPP), RIA Novosti reported. Russia’s economy in terms of PPP reached $6.92 trillion, up from $6.45 trillion in 2023. The gap with Japan, which ranks fifth, doubled to $514 billion, compared with $264 billion a year earlier. The top three countries are China ($38.2 trillion), the U.S. ($29.2 trillion), and India ($16.2 trillion). Germany, Brazil, Indonesia, France, and the UK are also in the top ten. Global GDP in nominal terms grew from $185.9 trillion to $197.4 trillion over the year (ria.ru).

Vladimir Litvinenko: The myth of the end of oil has been debunked – deep drilling opens up new horizons

Contrary to long-standing predictions about oil depletion, recent data and research confirm that hydrocarbons can be formed in the Earth’s interior from inorganic substances, Russian academician and businessman Vladimir Litvinenko writes in his article on RIA Novosti. According to him, this abiogenic theory, which was rejected in the 20th century, is regaining scientific significance thanks to advances in deep drilling and new discoveries. Litvinenko notes that Soviet scientists proved the possibility of oil formation in the asthenosphere at a depth of up to 100 km, which was confirmed during the drilling of the Kola super-deep borehole. According to him, St. Petersburg Mining University is currently resuming this research with a large-scale project involving drilling to a depth of 9 km, supported by the Russian President. The project aims to develop a methodology for searching for deep deposits. The revival of the “Russian school of oilmen” could change perceptions of humanity’s resource base and debunk the myth of the imminent “end of oil” (ria.ru).

Zakharova praises North Korean resort of Wonsan as new destination for Russians

According to Gazeta.ru, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova praised the North Korean resort of Wonsan on Sputnik radio, calling it “fantastic.” She said that it is a “city of hotels” comparable to the usual destinations for Russian tourists. Zakharova emphasized that Wonsan was built in just four years, despite decades of sanctions, and has excellent infrastructure, from perfect roads to beaches, transport, and theaters. Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also noted the attractiveness of Wonsan and expressed hope that the restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic would soon be lifted. He promised the assistance of the Russian authorities in developing tourism in the DPRK (Gazeta.ru).

Shakhnazarov slams the elite for being out of touch with reality

Karen Shakhnazarov, Russian filmmaker and head of Mosfilm, has once again criticized the Russian elite for being out of touch with reality and indifferent to current developments. During an appearance on Vladimir Solovyov’s TV show, Shakhnazarov questioned whether the “elite” had already betrayed the country by continuing to live as if in peacetime, according to the Russian propaganda outlet Tsargrad. Shakhnazarov pointed out the contrast between the front lines and television programs dominated by Western films. He expressed outrage at spending on soccer players during wartime. He believes that the main threat is not those who have left the country, but rather the silent “waiting” people inside the country. Earlier, film directors Nikita Mikhalkov and Vladimir Bortko also spoke about the elite’s failure to act in Russia’s national interests, raising similar issues in their projects (tsargrad.tv).