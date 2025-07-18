Zakharova: The West is using AI and rare earth metals for new form of neocolonialism

In an article in Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claims that Western elites are seeking to secure access to rare earth metal deposits in countries that comprise the majority of the world’s population by pursuing aggressive neocolonial policies. According to her, these resources are necessary for the development of artificial intelligence technologies, which makes the struggle for them particularly fierce. Zakharova notes that neocolonialism, in conjunction with AI, is forming new, more sophisticated mechanisms of dependence for developing countries, affecting critical areas ranging from logistics and education to medicine and public opinion management. She warns that AI is becoming a tool for pressure and redistribution of power, requiring serious analysis that takes into account technological, economic, and environmental factors (rg.ru).

TASS: Kyiv may have been developing nuclear weapons under the guise of scientific projects

The Russian government media outlet TASS has published an investigation into a possible attempt to create nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Mykola Azarov said that the “Kyiv regime” may have the resources to create a so-called “dirty bomb,” but the country does not have the scientific potential to develop full-fledged nuclear weapons. However, TASS sources claim that research and development work in this area has been ongoing since the early 2000s and intensified after 2014. The article notes that particular attention was paid to developments in scientific centers in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, and the Chernobyl zone. The article also mentions the participation of foreign partners. Ukraine allegedly could have obtained plutonium, uranium enrichment technology, and created means of delivery. At the same time, some of the documentation was moved or destroyed to cover up the traces, the article says (TASS).

Medinsky: Putin has a deep understanding of history and is forming a unified view for schools

In an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda, Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President and head of the Russian Military Historical Society (RMHS), whom Putin often sends to negotiations on the war in Ukraine, spoke about the creation of a unified history textbook for schools. He noted that until 2013, textbooks were chaotic and contradictory, and it was only on the instructions of President Putin that a unified line was introduced. According to him, the new textbook covers both domestic and world history, including the latest developments – from the blockade of Leningrad to the special military operation. He paid particular attention to the role of Vladimir Putin, calling him the greatest political figure of our time, whose decisions have already made history. According to Medinsky, future generations will objectively assess the Putin era. “The President understands history better than many of us. In some respects, he understands it better than many narrow specialists. I must admit, this has struck me more than once,” he said. Against the backdrop of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, Russian propaganda regularly accuses Ukraine of rewriting history, claiming that Kyiv is deliberately distorting the role of the USSR in World War II and glorifying Nazi collaborators. Russian state media outlets emphasize that such actions are allegedly aimed at destroying the common historical memory with Russia and justifying anti-Russian ideology (kp.ru).

Gazeta.ru: From prime minister to minister – Shmyhal will deal with weapons but not command the army

An article in Gazeta.ru reports that on July 17, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Defense, replacing Rustem Umerov. The article also states that Shmyhal promised to resolve issues related to supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to increase weapons production to 40-50% of demand. Citing political analysts, the article notes that the Ukrainian defense minister has limited powers – in fact, military leadership lies in the hands of Zelenskyy and Western partners, while Shmyhal is responsible for “extracting” aid from the West. They see risks of corruption in defense procurement and predict that the new minister will be the “fall guy” in case of failures. Shmyhal is known as a figure supported by oligarch Rinat Akhmetov and Zelenskyy, having served as prime minister for 1,960 days since March 2020, the article says (Gazeta.ru).