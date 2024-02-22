President Meets Researchers Within ‘Unity Platform for Europe’ Framework

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, is continuing her meetings with civil society, politicians, media and professionals working to support Georgia on its path to EU integration. On February 21, the President received leading European researchers working on EU enlargement issues and experts from local think-tanks who are in Georgia as part of the ongoing Horizon Europe project.

In her welcoming speech, President Zurabishvili spoke about the importance of EU enlargement not only for Georgia, but also for Europe’s strength, security and resilience. She emphasized that there should be a broader discussion on EU enlargement, adding that in a rapidly changing world, “old procedural discussions are no longer sufficient” to ensure the security of both member and non-member states.

The President spoke of the existential importance of EU enlargement for Georgia, as well as for Ukraine, and referred to her visit to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference, where she spoke about this issue.

At the end of her speech, she emphasized the importance of the Horizon Europe project in Georgia and the work of the researchers, and wished that it would be taken up by decision-makers.

