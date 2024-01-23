PM Meets UAE Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange

On January 22, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange of the United Arab Emirates.

According to the press release of the government administration, the meeting focused on the relations and cooperation between Georgia and the UAE. The parties discussed the dynamic exchange of high-level visits in recent years and noted that Georgia is interested in deepening partnerships and friendly relations with the Gulf countries.

Cooperation in the field of governance was also discussed. Georgia’s favorable investment environment and potential were also discussed. Prime Minister Garibashvili spoke about “Georgia’s crucial role in facilitating connectivity and transit between Europe and Asia”, as well as with the countries of the Middle East.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Georgia and the UAE. According to Irakli Garibashvili, this agreement lays a solid foundation for the development of more robust and consolidated trade and economic relations between Georgia and the UAE.

On behalf of the Prime Minister of the UAE, Abdulla Nasser Lootah delivered an invitation for the Prime Minister of Georgia to participate in the World Governments Summit scheduled to be held in Dubai on February 12-14. The head of the Georgian Government emphasized that Georgia is committed to using this platform to strengthen its cooperation with partners.

