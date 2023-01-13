News

Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 32.8% in 2022

13/01/2023 - 16:53
1 Less than a minute

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover increased by 32.8% year-over-year in 2022, equaling USD 19.04 billion, according to express data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on January 13. 

Exports from Georgia increased by 31.8% annually to USD 5.59 billion, while imports rose by 33.2% to USD 13.45 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit was USD 7.85 billion, 41.3% of total turnover. 

Source: Geostat

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
13/01/2023 - 16:53
1 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

The Daily Beat: 12 January

13/01/2023 - 07:00

Prosecutorial Council Elects New Chair

12/01/2023 - 15:39

Saakashvili’s Case Hearings to Continue on January 17, 20

12/01/2023 - 13:12

Georgia in World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects Report

11/01/2023 - 17:17
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button