Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 32.8% in 2022

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover increased by 32.8% year-over-year in 2022, equaling USD 19.04 billion, according to express data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on January 13.

Exports from Georgia increased by 31.8% annually to USD 5.59 billion, while imports rose by 33.2% to USD 13.45 billion. Meanwhile, the trade deficit was USD 7.85 billion, 41.3% of total turnover.

Source: Geostat

