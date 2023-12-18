Defense Minister: Within two years Tbilisi sky will be “completely protected”

On December 17, Georgia’s Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze pledged in an extensive interview interview with the government-aligned TV Imedi that within two years, the nation’s capital sky will be “completely protected”, encompassing strategic objects like airports and military bases. Burchuladze claimed that procurements already signed by the Georgian MOD “will fully cover all three layers of Tbilisi’s airspace in two years.”

During the nearly 20-minute interview on government-aligned Imedi TV, Burchuladze touted the Ministry’s progress under the current government, highlighting international engagement, institutional reforms, and enhanced capabilities.

According to Burchuladze, despite the global challenges, the government managed to develop Georgia in a stable manner, maintaining peace. “This was the only decade when that was no war.”

Speaking of international engagement, the Minister emphasized hosting 27 military exercises domestically and participation in 40 abroad last year, including collaboration with both NATO and non- NATO member states. Burchuladze noted that Georgia also hosted the visit of NATO Military Committee and that the international engagement with partners “demonstrates our interoperability with them”.

In the context of institutional development, the Minister focused on plugging legal loopholes for draft evasion and boosting reserve forces. According to him, the amended Defense Code addresses the loophole, while “voluntary compulsion” initiatives and improved service conditions aim to attract recruits willingly. “Our ultimate goal is a 100,000-strong reserve force in ten years,” Burchuladze said, citing benefits for both conventional capabilities as well as the civil and the territorial defense.

On domestic production, the Minister mentioned rifles and UAVs, while noting “important” procurements signed in 2023 to strengthen capabilities. He boasted exceeding 10-year defense goals and securing anti-air and anti-armor systems, including through unprecedented aid [“take [for example] the European Union’s aid which we received for the first time in 2021…”]

Burchuladze went on to express pride in Georgia’s military infrastructure, citing frequent visits to “predominantly NATO bases”. “I honestly haven’t seen uniforms like ours, infrastructure like ours, food like our soldiers get,” he said, crediting the current government with building this foundation “from scratch”.

