Parliament Adopts Defense Code

Today, Parliament of Georgia adopted the controversial Defense Code in the 3rd hearing with 80 votes.

The overhaul of compulsory military service is a central element of the new code. Under the revised Defense Code, effective from 2025, all conscripts will be under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Ministry of Defense, departing from previous practices.

Furthermore, the fee for postponing conscription will see a substantial increase, rising from 2,000 GEL to 10,000 GEL. Only one such one-year deferral will be permitted for conscripts under the age of 25. Previously, individuals were allowed to defer their service twice, for a total of 18 months.

Another significant and controversial modification pertains to a provision which previously allowed individuals to defer military service if they were ordained as priests. After the new code is in effect, the exemptions will be limited to priests of the Orthodox Church of Georgia.

Despite the removal of the provision exempting priests from the law, the 2002 Constitutional Agreement between the Georgian state and the Orthodox Church holds a superior legislative authority, which continues to grant exemption privileges exclusively to Orthodox priests.

Additionally, the new code aims to enhance the welfare of those in military service. According to the deputy Minister of Defense Grigol Giorgadze, the Defense Code is essential for attaining objectives that bolster defense capability, enhance NATO interoperability, and establish social protections for military personnel. “Through the reforms embedded in the Defense Code, the well-prepared reserve, trained to NATO standards, will see a substantial increase,” he added.

