Georgian Defense Minister: Liberalism Can Threaten Preservation of Georgia’s Sovereignty

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze has expressed his support for the conservative vision of the Georgian Dream party and brushed away the criticism of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili by the opposition and many Georgian partners. following his speech at CPAC in Budapest last week.

In an interview with Imedi TV, Burchuladze assessed the participation of Garibashvili in the conservative forum as a success saying: “Participation in the conservative forum is a very successful project. And our government has no other alternative”.

The Defense Minister went on to criticize liberalism, stating “unless liberalism is viewed through a religious and moral prism”, it “can threaten” the preservation of Georgia’s security and sovereignty.

He emphasized that conservatism is the main idea of the government and the Prime Minister and his leadership are in favor of this direction. “It can be said that conservatism is the main idea of our government. I don’t see any other alternative”- Burchuladze added.

According to him, their political opponents fail to see the risks posed to Georgian sovereignty by the depletion of Georgia’s “genetic pool”, which is “catastrophic.” He said in these conditions there is “no alternative” to conservatism, including from the point of view of security.

Burchuladze stated that the government’s support for conservative direction remains firm.

