NATO Military Committee Visits Tbilisi

The NATO Military Committee, led by Admiral Rob Bauer, is visiting Tbilisi on October 7-8. Admiral Bauer said the visit of NATO’s highest military authority to Georgia is “in a show of continued support” to the country.

In the Georgian capital, Committee Chair Admiral Bauer already met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

Following the meeting, PM Garibashvili tweeted that the visit manifests the alliance’s support of Georgia’s NATO membership aspirations. “[We] discussed the Black Sea security, progress on NATO-Georgia [cooperation and] our active engagement [with] the allies for ensuring global peace and security,” the Prime Minister said.

In a show of continued support, the #NATOMC is in #Georgia where we will hold a special MC/PS & visit JTEC + I will meet 🇬🇪 President Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Garibashvili, Defence Minister Burchuladze & Chief of Defence, MGen Matiashvili. pic.twitter.com/eNOEBfrw4L — Admiral Rob Bauer (@CMC_NATO) October 7, 2021

Within the scope of the visit, the NATO Military Committee and Georgia will host a joint plenary session, where the parties are set to discuss the regional security environment, challenges facing Georgia, the process of transformation of defense forces, NATO-Georgia military cooperation, as well as the policy for strengthening the Black Sea regional security.

The Committee Chair, Admiral Rob Bauer will also meet President Salome Zurabishvili, Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze and Chief of Defence Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili. The Commitee will also visit the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Center (JTEC).

It is the fourth visit of the NATO Military Committee to Georgia.

