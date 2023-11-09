NATO Military Committee Visits Georgia

The NATO Military Committee, led by Chair of the Committee Admiral Bob Bauer, is visiting Georgia on November 8-9. According to the Ministry of Defense, Admiral Bauer met with Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze at the Ministry, where the sides discussed the regional security landscape, ongoing challenges, key aspects of NATO-Georgia cooperation and opportunities for future cooperation.

“Special focus was made to the effective implementation of the enhanced Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP) and the importance of Allies’ active participation in the process,” Georgian MOD reported, adding that “the significance of Georgia’s participation in international military exercises and hosting the joint exercises in Georgia, as well as Georgia’s outstanding contribution to international security were also highlighted during the meeting.”

“I sat down with Georgia’s Minister of Defense Juansher Burchuladze to discuss regional security issues in and around Georgia, with a special focus on the Black Sea region; the ongoing implementation of Georgia’s security and defense reforms; NATO-Georgia practical cooperation,” Admiral Rob Bauer tweeted.

Georgia is hosting the NATO Military Committee for the fifth time. According to the Ministry of Defence of Georgia, the members of the Military Committee will visit the Krtsanisi Training Area, will receive information on the ongoing interagency CPX Didgori 2023 and also will hold the Military Committee Plenary Meeting with Georgia on November 9.

Before meeting with Minister Burchuladze, Admiral Bauer laid a wreath at the Heroes’ Memorial and paid tribute to the memory of fallen soldiers.

“The visit of NATO’s highest military body once again demonstrates the Alliance’s unwavering support to Georgia’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and its Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” the Georgian MOD wrote.

