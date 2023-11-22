Georgian Defense Minister Attends SEDM

On November 22, Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze attended the South-Eastern Europe Defense Ministerial (SEDM) which brought together 16 NATO Allies and Partners in Ankara. Participants at the ministerial discussed regional security issues and prospects for mutual cooperation, after which a joint statement is to be signed.

According to the Ministry of Defense, during the working session Juansher Burchuladze spoke about the importance of international cooperation in ensuring peace, stability and security in the region. The Minister drew attention to Georgia’s participation in the ongoing projects within the SEDM, the importance of Georgia’s EU candidate status, Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations and the defense modernization process implemented towards this objective.

Georgia joined the South-Eastern Europe Defense Ministerial (SEDM) in 2015. The initiative aims to enhance collaboration among regional countries, foster security and peace, and integrate the region into Euro-Atlantic structures. The initiative is committed to promoting security not only in the region, but also outside the region through cooperation with organizations such as NATO, the United Nations and the OSCE. In 2017, Georgia hosted the South-Eastern Europe Defense Ministerial in Batumi.

