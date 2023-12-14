International Reactions to Georgia’s EU Candidate Status

The decision of the European Council to grant Georgia the status of an EU candidate country was followed by international reactions.

Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, tweeted that he had called to congratulate the Presidents of Moldova and Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Georgia. In his tweet, Michel acknowledged the historic decision taken by the European Council and expressed that the future of these countries lies within the European Union family.

Just called President @sandumaiamd, President @ZelenskyyUa and Prime Minister @GharibashviliGe to congratulate them on the historic turn their countries are taking with today's #EUCO decision.



Your future lies within our EU family.



🇲🇩🇺🇦🇬🇪🇪🇺 — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) December 14, 2023

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, tweeted her congratulations to the people of Georgia and acknowledged the historic significance of the day for both the country and the European Union. “We heard you and your European aspirations, and today, Georgia is proud to be given the EU candidate status” she stated.

Congratulations to the people of Georgia on a historic day for the country and for the EU.



We heard you and your European aspirations, and today, Georgia is proud to be given the EU candidate status.



This means hope 🇪🇺🇬🇪 — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) December 14, 2023

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, noted that the decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and to grant candidate status to Georgia was “a strategic decision and a day that will remain engraved in the history of our Union.”

Leaders have decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and to grant candidate status to Georgia.



A strategic decision and a day that will remain engraved in the history of our Union



Proud that we have lived up to our promises and delighted for our partners — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 14, 2023

HR/VP Josep Borrell stated that the opening of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and the granting of candidate status to Georgia is a historic step, stating: “The decision by EUCO is a testament to our partners’ commitment and dedication to our common values and EU reforms”.

Today, we take a historic step towards a stronger European family by opening negotiation with Ukraine & Moldova, granting candidate status to Georgia and opening negotiations with Bosnia & Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with membership criteria is reached

-> — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) December 14, 2023

The European Union Delegation to Georgia shared a video on Facebook featuring the EU Ambassador Pawel Herczynski and ambassadors from all EU member states in Georgia. In the video, each ambassador congratulates Georgia in their native language on being granted EU candidate status.

Javier Colomina, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General and Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, congratulated the Georgian people and authorities and underscored NATO’s strong support for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Congratulations to the Georgian people and the Georgian authorities! In a historic day the #EUCouncil has decided to grant candidate status to 🇬🇪. #NATO strongly supports Georgia Euro Atlantic aspirations pic.twitter.com/nKBsU8BMIE — Javier Colomina (@JavierColominaP) December 14, 2023

President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, congratulated Georgia and President Salome Zurabishvili, stating: “Moldova stands with you in this journey, as together we forge a stronger, more united Europe”.

Congratulations to Georgia and President @Zourabichvili_S on receiving EU candidate status!



This is a historic moment and a significant step for Georgia, our region and Europe.



Moldova stands with you in this journey, as together, we forge a stronger, more united Europe. — Maia Sandu (@sandumaiamd) December 14, 2023

Hadas Meitzad, Israeli Ambassador to Georgia, congratulated Georgia, noting: “An appropriate ending for Hanukkah, and a great way to greet the new year”.

Congratulations Georgia 🇬🇪 for the 🇪🇺 candidacy status!



An appropriate ending for Hanukkah, and a great way to greet the new year 🎉@IsraelinGeorgia — Hadas Meitzad 🇮🇱🎗️ (@HadasMeitzad) December 14, 2023

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)