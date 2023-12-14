International Reactions to Georgia’s EU Candidate Status
The decision of the European Council to grant Georgia the status of an EU candidate country was followed by international reactions.
Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, tweeted that he had called to congratulate the Presidents of Moldova and Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Georgia. In his tweet, Michel acknowledged the historic decision taken by the European Council and expressed that the future of these countries lies within the European Union family.
Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, tweeted her congratulations to the people of Georgia and acknowledged the historic significance of the day for both the country and the European Union. “We heard you and your European aspirations, and today, Georgia is proud to be given the EU candidate status” she stated.
Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, noted that the decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and to grant candidate status to Georgia was “a strategic decision and a day that will remain engraved in the history of our Union.”
HR/VP Josep Borrell stated that the opening of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and the granting of candidate status to Georgia is a historic step, stating: “The decision by EUCO is a testament to our partners’ commitment and dedication to our common values and EU reforms”.
The European Union Delegation to Georgia shared a video on Facebook featuring the EU Ambassador Pawel Herczynski and ambassadors from all EU member states in Georgia. In the video, each ambassador congratulates Georgia in their native language on being granted EU candidate status.
Javier Colomina, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General and Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, congratulated the Georgian people and authorities and underscored NATO’s strong support for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.
President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, congratulated Georgia and President Salome Zurabishvili, stating: “Moldova stands with you in this journey, as together we forge a stronger, more united Europe”.
Hadas Meitzad, Israeli Ambassador to Georgia, congratulated Georgia, noting: “An appropriate ending for Hanukkah, and a great way to greet the new year”.
More to follow …
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)