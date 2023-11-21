British Minister for Europe Visits Georgia

On November 21, the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili met with the Europe Minister of the United Kingdom, Leo Docherty.

According to the government administration press release, the meeting focused on Georgia and the UK’s strategic partnership, bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and the importance of the “Wardrop Strategic Dialogue” in strengthening cooperation.

The positive recommendation of the European Commission to grant Georgia the status of an EU candidate country was noted.

The environment and security challenges in the region and the world were also discussed. According to the government administration, attention was paid to the positive role that Georgia can play in achieving security and stability in the South Caucasus. Irakli Garibashvili expressed Georgia’s readiness to continue its contribution to peace and stability in the region.

According to the government administration press release, PM Garibashvili briefed a visiting British official on Georgia’s ongoing reforms and expressed gratitude for the UK’s support in strengthening state institutions and democratic development. He also highlighted the security and humanitarian situation in Georgia’s occupied territories and thanked Leo Docherty’s for the unwavering support.

Leo Docherty stated that during meeting he underlined UK’s continued support for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

The UK and Georgia are important and long-standing partners.



With Prime Minister @GharibashviliGe , I underlined the UK's continued support for Georgia's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.



🇬🇧 🤝 🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/MQV5TJ0F4M — Leo Docherty MP (@LeoDochertyUK) November 21, 2023

Minister Leo Docherty also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the importance of the visit of the European Minister to Georgia was noted at the meeting, “which is once again confirmation of the strategic nature of bilateral relations and is another demonstration of the UK’s growing interest in the region”.

According to the Georgian MFA, the Georgian side’s efforts to promote peace and stability were noted. Minister Docherty emphasized Georgia’s role as a regional mediator. He also noted Georgia’s role in increasing regional connectivity, European energy independence and the formation of a new energy architecture.

The special importance of the “Wardrop Strategic Dialogue” was noted. According to the MFA, the Georgian side confirmed its readiness to host the 9th round of the dialogue in Tbilisi.

“I assured FM Darchiashvili of our support to build resilience in the face of Russia’s malign activity” tweeted British Europe Minister after the meeting.

Great to be in Tbilisi. The UK's support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering.



I assured FM @iliadarch of our support to build resilience in the face of Russia’s malign activity. pic.twitter.com/2NGFPhIKPZ — Leo Docherty MP (@LeoDochertyUK) November 21, 2023

