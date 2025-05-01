The Daily Beat: 30 April

President Salome Zurabishvili argues that Georgian Dream is nearing its end, citing as signs “more and more” repression, which she says has failed to kill the protests, intimidate people or consolidate regime, as well as “cracks” within Georgian Dream, referring to the recent departure of some officials from the ruling party.

Davit Jincharadze, a member of the opposition Freedom Square party, announced the creation of a new fund to help protesters pay hefty fines, noting that the bank account will be based in England to prevent Georgian authorities from freezing it, as they did with five other Georgia-based funds. For more updates on this and other resistance stories, follow our live blog.

The State Security Service (SSSG) released its 2024 annual report, stating that elections in various countries have shifted the global geopolitical landscape and benefited nations upholding traditional values. The report also highlights attempts by external and internal actors to undermine Georgia’s political and economic stability, including a purported coup and plans to eliminate ruling party members. Additionally, the report criticizes disinformation from certain Western nations.

The so-called state security committee of Russian-occupied South Ossetia, in coordination with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and the region’s so-called foreign intelligence service, has detained a local man suspected of passing classified information to Georgian intelligence, according to a South Ossetian news outlet.

Washington, DC-based correspondent Alex Raufoglu reported that the MEGOBARI Act, which calls for sanctions against those undermining Georgian democracy, is set to be considered for a final vote in the House of Representatives next week.

The Data of the Day

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat), in the first quarter of 2025, Russia became the leading country of origin for visitors to Georgia, making up 19.3% of the total number of visitors, totaling 187.7 thousand individuals. Turkey placed second with a 16.5% share, followed by Armenia at 13%.

Georgia’s real GDP growth rate was 9.0% in March 2025 compared to the same month last year, according to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) on April 30. Key contributors to this growth included information and communication, professional and scientific services, financial activities, transportation, and construction.