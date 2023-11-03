CoE Committee of Ministers Decision on Conflict in Georgia

In its October 31 decision on the conflict in Georgia, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE) reiterated that Russia “continues to impede the peaceful conflict resolution process and to undermine the security and stability in the wider region,” through various illegal actions, among them transferring “Sokhumi airport to Russia for reconstruction and operation.”

The Committee of Ministers reiterated their states’ “unwavering” support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and welcomed this year’s Reykjavík Summit Declaration which calls on Russia to “immediately withdraw completely and unconditionally its forces from Georgia.”

In this context, the Committee welcomed the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights in the case Georgia v. Russia (II) that established Russia’s responsibility, as of the State exercising effective control over occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions, for “grave human rights violations” during the occupation following the August 2008 war.

In the decision, the Committee underlines the importance of Geneva International Discussions (GID) for achieving “progress on key issues such as the implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement and the return of IDPs and refugees, as well as security and humanitarian challenges stemming from the unresolved conflict between Russia and Georgia.”

Besides, among other issues already raised in previous decisions, this time the CoE Ministers Committee “expressed grave concern over the illegal detentions of Georgian citizens among others – Irakli Bebua, Kristine Takalandze and Asmat Tavadze – some of whom suffer from severe health conditions.” The decision calls for their immediate release.

The decision urges Russia to “create conditions for the voluntary, safe and dignified return of all IDPs and refugees” and “cease any form of ethnic discrimination towards the residents of the Georgian regions.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)