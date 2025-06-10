Khatia Tsilosani Named Georgia’s Permanent Representative to CoE

Khatia Tsilosani, a former Georgian Dream lawmaker, was named as Georgia’s permanent representative to the Council of Europe, succeeding Tamar Taliashvili after the latter had been nominated as Georgia’s next ambassador to the United States.

Tsilosani was a ruling party MP from 2020 to 2024, having been elected from a proportional party list. From 2023 to 2024, she was a member of Georgia’s delegations to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and a substitute delegate to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). Tsilosani served as Georgia’s deputy agriculture minister from 2019 to 2020 and had held other leading positions in the ministry since 2017.

The appointment comes amid the deterioration of the Georgian ruling party’s relations with the CoE Parliamentary Assembly. During its winter session in January, PACE challenged the credentials of the Georgian delegation, approving them only conditionally with demands for a rerun of the parliamentary elections and the release of protesters recently detained. Head of the delegation Tea Tsulukiani called the demands “unfair” and announced the delegation’s suspension from PACE work despite having ratified credentials.

During its spring session on April 10, PACE adopted another resolution on Georgia, condemning the country’s “rapid democratic backsliding” and warning that further declines in democratic standards could jeopardize the Georgian delegation’s future participation in PACE.

