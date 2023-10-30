Agreement to Rebuild Sokhumi Airport Signed

On October 27, Kremlin-backed regime in occupied Abkhazia and Russian Infrastructure Development LLC signed an “agreement” on “comprehensive reconstruction” of Sokhumi airport. According to Abkhaz de-facto leader Aslan Bzhania’s office, the agreement was signed following a competition to select an investor, organized by the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation and de-facto authorities of Abkhazia.

“As part of the implementation of the agreement, the operational capability of the airfield will be restored. The investor will reconstruct the runway, 3,100 meters long and 45 meters wide, which will make it possible to receive modern aircraft of Russian and foreign production,” occupied Abkhazia’s “presidential administration” reported.

According to the same information, “in addition to renovating the airfield, a new passenger terminal will be built, and the historic airport building will be renovated. An extensive park area will be organized around the new terminal. It is planned to serve officials and delegations in the historical terminal building.” The airport capacity is planned to be 1300 passengers an hour.

“We are starting to implement a large-scale project, and the first priority is the restoration of the airfield. In a short time, the apron will be expanded, the taxiways and runway will be reconstructed, and it will also be equipped with modern lighting equipment,” Sergey Gribkov, general director of Infrastructure Development LLC, is quoted as saying.

The so-called parliament of Abkhazia on July 26 this year, ratified the agreement between Moscow and Sokhumi on the implementation of the investment project to resume the operation of the Sokhumi airport. The deal was ratified by 30 votes in favor and 2 against, and the identity of the investor was then kept confidential.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)