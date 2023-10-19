SJC: Detained Gali Georgian’s Health Needs Urgent Attention

Arbitrarily detained by the occupying forces ethnic Georgian resident of the Gali district of Abkhazia, Irakli Bebua, is in poor health, and requires urgent medical attention, the NGO “Social Justice Center” (SJC) reports. “It is crucial to release him in time to prevent critical deterioration of his health and to protect his safety, life and health,” – reads the SJC’s statement.

According to Bebua’s family, poor prison conditions have worsened his already fragile health. Bebua suffers from chronic illnesses and the restrictions on his freedom of movement in Gali have prevented him from receiving the needed treatment for almost four years. While in prison in Abkhazia, his health was assessed, but the examinations were incomplete due to the lack of proper medical infrastructure. As a result of the inability to properly assess his illness, proper and adequate treatment remains elusive. His health is gradually deteriorating. He is currently suffering from severe pain in his head and waist and a difficult psychological condition.

Irakli Bebua was detained in Abkhazia on September 30, 2020, after setting fire to a decorative banner in Abkhaz flag colors as a protest to the “victory and independence day” celebration in the ethnic Georgian district of Gali. On December 7, 2020, he was sentenced to 9 years in jail. In accordance with the Abkhazian penal code (which reduces the actual time served by double for this category of crimes), he still has 1 year and 5 months to serve before his release.

Irakli Bebua’s family has systematically contacted the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG), and his case has also been discussed in the Geneva International Discussions (GID) format. However, family members say that despite promises, the Georgian government has been unable to reach an agreement with the de facto authorities on his release.

Considering all above , the SJC calls on the government of Georgia:

To strengthen to work with an international community to hand over Irakli Bebua and protect his rights. To use all the formal and informal ways of communication with de facto government of Abkhazia to release Irakli Bebua and hand him over to Tbilisi. Before resolving the issue of Irakli Bebua’s release, in the best interests of protecting his health and rights, it is important that the government of Georgia lead the negotiations with de facto government of Abkhazia to ensure the supply of appropriate medical equipment/medications and the implementation of all the necessary interventions.

