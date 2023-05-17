PM Addresses 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, accompanied by Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and Head of the Government Administration Revaz Javelidze, is visiting Iceland to attend the 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe. PM Garibashvili addressed the Summit and held a number of meetings. He also participated in a round table discussion on “Safeguarding Democracy in Testing Times – Risks, Resilience, and Recommitment.”

PM’s address

In his address, PM Garibashvili reiterated Georgia’s commitment to protect and promote fundamental principles of democracy, rule of law and human rights. He also stressed that the Georgian Dream government “has a vision for a strong Georgia committed to democratic institutions and a free market economy.”

He said that this vision is reflected in our multi-dimensional approach to strengthening state institutions “that are essential to democracy, such as the judiciary, electoral system and independent media; in protecting human rights, as well as in ensuring overall stability, sustainability and predictability for the Georgian people”.

The Prime Minister also said that since coming to power in 2012, the Georgian Dream party “has been developing effective and efficient policies and solidifying our vision through dynamic actions.” He added: “Reforming the judiciary, improving the electoral system and ensuring media independence have been key elements of Georgia’s development agenda.”

“Overall, Georgia has evolved into an exemplary, democratic country in the region and our efforts have been given positive appraisal internationally,” PM said.

He also focused on the European Union’s decision to recognize European perspective for Georgia, which “reaffirmed that Georgia’s future is in the European Union.” “We are determined to swiftly progress on the EU accession path… Taking this into account, we have truly worked diligently to address almost all of the 12 recommendations outlined for granting Georgia the candidate status.”

“Our common history proves that multilateral cooperation and a rules-based international order has no alternative for the peace, prosperity and stability in the world,” the Prime Minister said, adding that “Georgia remains steadfast in upholding and promoting our shared principles and values, and we look forward to continued collaboration and progress within the Council of Europe.”

PM Garibashvili also spoke about the war in Ukraine, saying that “Georgia firmly supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, drawing from its own experience of the Russian aggression in 2008, when we had a full-scale war with Russia.”

“Our country suffered a lot from this war and 20% of our territory is still occupied by Russia. Therefore, we – Georgians – know very well the price of war and price of peace. Since we regained our independence, we have witnessed several wars in our country. We are conscious of what a war brings, and we do everything for peace,” the Prime Minister said, emphasizing that in the post-independence history, “for the first time during our government’s tenure in power we have safeguarded the long-term and uninterrupted peace in Georgia.”

PM’s meetings

During his visit to Iceland, the Georgian Prime Minister met with the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides and Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte. According to the Georgian Government’s press office, Georgia’s EU integration process and bilateral cooperation were main topics of discussion.

