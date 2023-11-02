Opposition MPs Address NATO and EU Over Russia’s Continued Occupation and Permanent Naval Base in Ochamchire

On November 2, 50 opposition MPs have issued a joint statement to NATO and EU member states calling for firm and unified stance against Russia’s ongoing occupation and the establishment of a permanent Russian naval base in Ochamchire port. This comes after the ruling party refused to support a joint parliamentary resolution, prompting the opposition to seek support through their joint statement.

The MPs reiterate their unanimous condemnation of Russia’s occupation, militarization, and actions aimed at annexing Georgia’s occupied regions, including Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region. They express their concern about the establishment of a permanent Russian naval base in the occupied Abkhazia’s Ochamchire and attempts to integrate Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region into the Russian-Belarus union.

The lawmakers observe that Russia’s actions present threat not only to Georgia but also to the broader Black Sea region’s security and the Euro-Atlantic space. The MPs note that the presence of Russia’s permanent military fleet in the occupied Abkhazia’s Ochamchire poses an additional challenge to the European Union’s Middle Corridor project.

The opposition MPs assert that Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the ongoing conflict challenging Ukraine’s territorial integrity are a continuation of the August 2008 war against Georgia. They call on the West to curtail Russia’s revisionist agenda in both Ukraine and Georgia.

“We call and appeal to the international community, Georgia’s allies and strategic partners to take a firm and united stand against Russia’s continued occupation and annexation policy” the statement reads, stressing the importance of such a stand for Georgia’s democracy, security, prosperity and long-term peaceful development.

The opposition MPs also urge the international community to uphold and actively use the European Court of Human Rights’ ruling on the August 2008 conflict between the Russian Federation and Georgia, with a view to utilize it as a legal tool to combat Russia’s occupation policies and human rights infringements in Georgia’s occupied regions, namely Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia.

“We confirm our readiness to continue intensive and proactive cooperation with legislative bodies and parliamentary assemblies to coordinate efforts to protect the rules-based international system and the fundamental norms of international law,” – says the statement, noting that the ruling party refused to adopt a joint parliamentary resolution on the matter and that the current statement reflects the united position of the parliamentary opposition.

Also Read: