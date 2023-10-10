Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee Chair Meets Swiss Ambassadors to Georgia and Russia

According to the Parliament of Georgia, Russia’s intention to open a naval base in occupied Abkhazia “has been condemned” by both sides at the meeting between Nikoloz Samkharadze, chairperson of the Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee and Heidi Grau and Krystyna Marty Lang, Swiss Ambassadors to Georgia and Russia respectively.

“Difficult situation in the occupied regions of Georgia and Russia’s destructive actions were the main topics of discussion at the meeting,” the Parliament noted, adding that the sides also touched upon the Russian aggression in Ukraine and the security environment in the South Caucasus.

Samkharadze further briefed the Swiss ambassadors on Georgia’s track record of implementing the twelve EU priorities, expressing hope that Georgia will receive “the deserved status” at the end of the year.

After the 2008 Russian invasion and the subsequent occupation, Georgia cut off diplomatic relations with Russia. On March 5, 2009, the Embassy of Switzerland in Georgia has opened its Russian Federation Interests Section. Simultaneously, a Georgian Interests Section was opened by the Embassy of Switzerland in Moscow.

