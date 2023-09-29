Russian Missile Ship ‘Cyclone’ in Sokhumi

Today, a Russian missile ship ‘Cyclone’ has reportedly arrived in the Sokhumi port of the occupied Abkhazia region to participate in the “celebrations” on the so-called victory and independence day, scheduled for tomorrow.

At the port, the missile ship was reportedly met by the separatist “authorities” as well as Russian officials.

Russia added ‘Cyclone’ to its Black Sea Fleet this summer. It was built at the shipyard in Kerch, Crimea over several years. The ship is reportedly equipped with a new air defense system and a launcher for eight Caliber cruise missiles.

“The launch ceremony of every ship is important for the country, most of all in today’s difficult circumstances, more so when the Black Sea Fleet is engaged in combat activities. Every unit, especially one like high precision weaponry ship, makes a lot of difference,” Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov of the Russian Navy said at the launch ceremony.

