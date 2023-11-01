 Placeholder canvas
Source: Apsnypress
News

Abkhazia’s De-Facto Legislature to Discuss Joining Union State of Russia and Belarus

Civil.ge Send an email 01/11/2023 - 12:38
67 1 minute read

According to “Nuzhnaya Gazeta”, on November 1, the de-facto legislature of the occupied Abkhazia will hold a special extended meeting of the “Committee on International, Interparliamentary Relations and Relations with Compatriots” to discuss Abkhazia’s possible participation in post-Soviet integration associations, with a special focus on Abkhazia’s readiness to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

Russia and Belarus are co-founding members of the Union State, the Customs and Eurasian Economic Union, and have military co-operation within the CSTO (two Russian military facilities are located in Belarus).

Earlier, on October 27, a “government delegation” representing occupied Abkhazia reportedly met in Minsk with Konstantin Burak, Chief of Staff of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus, for “bilateral interagency consultations”.

In 2022, the de-facto leader of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, expressed the occupied region’s readiness to join the union state of Russia and Belarus. “The idea [of the Union State] is close to us, close to the people of Abkhazia, [and] this is in our national interests,” he emphasized.

Abkhazia’s accession to the Union State of Russia and Belarus “is fully in the fundamental interests of the people of the republic”, the de-facto foreign minister of occupied Abkhazia, Inal Ardzinba, said to the Russian Channel One programme “Big Game” on October 10.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 01/11/2023 - 12:38
67 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Another Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

01/11/2023 - 14:39

Pro-Palestine Rally Held in Marneuli

01/11/2023 - 12:22

The Daily Beat: 31 October

01/11/2023 - 09:00

Georgia’s GDP Up by 5.1% in September 2023

31/10/2023 - 13:01
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button