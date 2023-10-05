Bzhania Readies to Host the Russian Navy, Wants to Join the Union State

Following his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Sochi on October 4, de facto leader of occupied Abkhazia told the Russian daily Izvestia about the plan to open a permanent Russian naval base in Ochamchire, a seaside town on the Black Sea coastline around 50 km drive from Zugdidi. Bzhania also expressed interest in joining Russia’s Union State with Belarus.

“Permanent base”

Talking about occupied Abkhazia’s military relations with the Russian Federation, Bzhania noted that Russia’s “support” is constant in this regard. “On the day of our [national] holiday [on October 30], a small rocket ship came to us. We climbed aboard – a very modern ship with serious combat capabilities. We have signed an agreement, and, in the near future, there will be a permanent base for the Russian Navy in the Ochamchira region,” he said, adding “security comes first,” without disclosing further details about the base.

“Union State,” but also recognition

Bzhania also reiterated his support for occupied Abkhazia’s engagement with the Kremlin-dominated Union State of Belarus and Russia, claiming that participation in this project “would meet the interests of Abkhazia,” giving the “ethnic group” an opportunity for development.

While wishing to join the Union State, Bzhania also placed hopes on “international recognition,” underlining Russia’s “serious support in this regard,” saying it is in progress “in many countries and on many continents.” He refused to give details “because our enemies will make noise that we don’t need under these conditions, but contacts are taking place.”

Compliments to Garibashvili

Asked whether there are any “provocations” from the Georgian side, Bzhania claimed that “not so much Georgian as American reconnaissance planes violate [our] airspace.” He said the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his team are “pragmatic people” and “no big problems” occur.

Still, Bzhania noted that de-occupation is still on the agenda of the Georgia side, “therefore, we are not going to provoke anyone with our weakness.”

On October 4, Bzhania met with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Sochi, reportedly saying harmonizing “legislation” is in progress, which “brings together the positions of states within the framework of creating a single socio-economic and defense space.” In his welcome, Putin mentioned Russia’s economic relations with occupied Abkhazia.

