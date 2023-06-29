Romania, Georgia Launch Ferry Service

A new ferry service between Romania and Georgia has been launched. The inaugural voyage took place on June 27, 2023, departing from the port of Constanta and arriving at the port of Poti after a two-night journey.

The ferry service, which carries both passengers and cargo, is operated by a Georgian company called E60 Shipping. This recently established ferry connection serves as a replacement for the previously suspended UkrFerry service, which was discontinued due to the conflict in Ukraine. The UkrFerry service previously connected the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk with Poti in Georgia.

