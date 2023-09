Глава МИД Грузии находится с визитом в Румынии

Fruitful meeting with @NicolaeCiuca, President of the #Romanian Senate. Talked about 🇬🇪-🇷🇴 strategic partnership, parliamentary cooperation, Black Sea security & connectivity and 🇬🇪's #EU & #NATO membership. Glad to receive 🇷🇴's full support for 🇬🇪's European choice. pic.twitter.com/aS9jjulqd2