Minister of Defense Joins the 15th Meeting of Ukrainian Defense Contact Group

The Minister of Defense of Georgia, Juansher Burchuladze, participated in the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group during his visit to Germany. The meeting was held at the Ramstein Air Base.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the meeting was initiated by the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin. The group addressed “the situation resulting from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine” and Ukraine’s defense and training needs, in both short and long-term perspective.

Our commitment to Ukraine is a commitment to lasting security in Europe and beyond.



As the Ukraine Defense Contact Group convenes again today, our alliance remains united—now and for the long haul. pic.twitter.com/QFVdlar4D1 — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) September 19, 2023

The Ukrainian Defense Contact Group was established by the United States in April 2021 with more than 50 nations participating in solidarity with Ukraine.

