 Placeholder canvas
Source: Defense Ministry of Georgia
News

Minister of Defense Joins the 15th Meeting of Ukrainian Defense Contact Group

Civil.ge Send an email 19/09/2023 - 18:59
18 1 minute read

The Minister of Defense of Georgia, Juansher Burchuladze, participated in the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group during his visit to Germany. The meeting was held at the Ramstein Air Base.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the meeting was initiated by the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin. The group addressed “the situation resulting from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine” and Ukraine’s defense and training needs, in both short and long-term perspective.

The Ukrainian Defense Contact Group was established by the United States in April 2021 with more than 50 nations participating in solidarity with Ukraine.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 19/09/2023 - 18:59
18 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

National Bank Makes U-Turn, Shields Sanctioned Partskaladze

19/09/2023 - 21:47

GD Chair Comments on Partskhaladze Citizenship Controversy

19/09/2023 - 16:47

Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

19/09/2023 - 11:17

The Daily Beat: 18 September

19/09/2023 - 09:00
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button