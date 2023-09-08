Guria Landslide Kills one, Two missing

Heavy rains have caused landslides and flooding in the Guria region. According to the Ministry of Interior, the body of a minor was discovered during rescue operations in the village of Jumati. The search for two missing people continues.

These natural disasters have caused damage to the region’s infrastructure, including houses, bridges, and roads connecting villages.

“Representatives from various departments of the Ministry of Interior are present on the ground, relevant equipment is mobilized and work is being carried out in active mode” states MIA.

The Ministry of Interior is urging residents in the affected area not to move and to strictly follow the instructions of its representatives on the ground.

According to the mayor of Lanchkhuti, Aleksandre Sarishvili, landslides have occurred in several villages of the Chochkhati community. At least 10 houses have been destroyed.

According to the official information, more than 100 reports have been received by the Emergency Management Service (112) of Guria and Adjara regions.

