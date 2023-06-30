Georgia’s GDP Up by 7.0% in May 2023

Georgia’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 7% in May 2023, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on June 30.

Geostat said that growth was observed in construction, information and communication, trade, transportation and storage, and financial and insurance activities.

A decline was registered in manufacturing and real estate activities.

According to Geostat, the average growth rate for January-May 2023 is 7.5%.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)