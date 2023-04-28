News

Georgia’s GDP up 7.3% in March 2023

Georgia’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 7.3% in March 2023, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on April 28.

Geostat said that growth was observed in construction, financial and insurance activities, trade, transportation and storage.

A decline was registered in manufacturing, energy and real estate activities.

The average growth rate for the first quarter of 2023 is 7.2%.

