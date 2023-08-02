CSOs: Illegal Administrative Detentions are Repressive Instrument Used by the Police

The Georgian CSOs issued a statement condemning the arrests of participants in the protest against the arrival of a Russian cruise ship in Batumi on July 31.

The organizations pointed out that the police failed to protect the freedom of assembly and expression, which are guaranteed by the Constitution of Georgia, preventing the protestors from expressing their dissent in a peaceful manner. Additionally, they highlighted that the police employed administrative arrests as a means to obstruct the expression of protest.

The organizations reported that over 20 protestors were detained, and the police denied them the right to meet with lawyers upon arrest. The detainees’ whereabouts were only disclosed at the end of the day, and they were visited in temporary detention centers across cities like Zugdidi, Ozurgeti, Senaki, and Samtredi.

“The developments once again confirm that the existing legislation on administrative offenses is a repressive instrument in the hands of the police, which is used for unjustified restriction of rights,” – reads the statement. The organizations state that “illegal administrative detention and post-detention practices are unacceptable and violate fundamental human rights” and express their readiness to protect the rights of activists and stand with them against the practice of illegal detention.

The organizations emphasize that multiple detainees alleged incidents of excessive force by the police, both during and after the arrests. One detainee, the Ukrainian citizen Marina Chobanyan, reported being treated rudely during the arrest, with one officer displaying extreme aggression. She stated that she was taken from the protest, where other rally participants were present, to a location with only policemen present. She claims excessive force was used while she was being placed in the car.

The signatory organizations: Georgian Young Lawyers Association (GYLA); International Society for Fair Elections And Democracy (ISFED); Transparency International – Georgia; Georgian Democracy Initiative (GDI); Rights Georgia.

“I had the flag wrapped around me and they took it off, I didn’t understand why. It’s not illegal and it didn’t hurt anyone. I was shocked when they tried to untie the flag and grabbed my hands. They twisted my hands, tried to break my fingers, and punched me several times. I still have bruises,” – she said.

Another detainee, Genri Dolidze, a poet and the head of the “Droa” party’s Batumi organization, also reported experiencing physical violence from the police. The party released information identifying Irakli Dgebuadze, the head of the Batumi Municipal Division of the Adjara A/R Police Department, as the policeman allegedly responsible for the physical attack on Dolidze.

74 Georgian writers, translators, and publishers have released a statement in support of Genry Dolidze, condemning the police’s repeated use of cruel and degrading treatment towards writers. The statement expresses concern that the police may have been particularly irritated by Dolidze’s recent civil activity.

“Georgian writers, translators and publishers condemn the fact of the brutal beating of Henry Dolidze (several types of injuries have already been confirmed by experts) and call on the Georgian government to investigate this case as soon as possible, and severely punish the perpetrators,” the statement reads.

On August 2, the Batumi City Court reviewed 15 cases of the 23 arrested at the port rally, releasing them on bail. The trial for the remaining 8 detainees will be held later today.

