President Hails Peaceful Protests Against Russian Cruise Ship

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has welcomed the peaceful protests at the port of Batumi against the Russian cruise ship that entered the Black Sea port yesterday. As a result of the demonstrations, the ship, which was carrying around 800 Russian tourists, departed earlier than planned, later in the evening of July 27.

Proud of our people protesting peacefully the latest russian provocation – a Russian cruise liner visiting the Georgian port of Batumi while Putin blocks grain shipments and hinders free navigation in the Black Sea.

Black Sea security is vital for 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/CTg8bmTGa3 — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) July 28, 2023

The protest rally

The protest rally of Georgian citizens and representatives of some opposition parties began yesterday at 8 p.m. in the port of Batum. The Russian cruise ship arrived in Batumi at dawn from Sochi via Turkey, carrying tourists for a one-day visit. Georgian citizens gathered at the port and expressed their disapproval by whistling and shouting as they escorted Russian citizens on board the ASTORIA GRANDE cruise ship.

Slogans like “Russian ship, go f..k yourself” (the phrase widely adopted as a slogan at the beginning of 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine by Ukrainians, as well as in pro-Ukrainian protests and demonstrations outside Ukraine) and “Abkhazia is Georgia” were heard at the rally, accompanied by photographs depicting war in Abkhazia in the 1990s and the Russia-Georgia 2008 war. Around 9 PM, the ship began its departure from the port of Batumi.

A parallel protest rally was held in front of the parliament in Tbilisi too, where participants set fire to Russian flags.

Reactions to the rally

The Chairman of the ruling party “Georgian Dream” Irakli Kobakhidze reacted to the Batumi protests against the Russian cruise ship and its passengers, describing them as “boorish.” He stated: “I would rather use one harsh expression here: what we are observing now, and what we have seen today, is just boorish behavior, and I want to remind you that such boorish behavior at different times cost the country serious consequences; this was the case at the beginning of the 90s, later in 2004-2012, and in 2008 as well.”

In his statement, Kobakhidze emphasized that the government of “Georgian Dream” has successfully maintained peace in the country, unlike previous periods when Russia acted as an aggressor. He criticized the opposition, warning against returning to boorish behavior and creating problems for the nation. He advocated for a pragmatic policy as the key to maintaining peace and fostering Georgia’s development.

Nevertheless, the rally received praise from MEP Viola von Cramon, who tweeted after the ship’s departure, saying: “Great gift by the Georgian people in Batumi.”

Great gift by the Georgian people in Batumi 🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/YcNXhih6QZ — Viola von Cramon 🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@ViolavonCramon) July 27, 2023

US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan also expressed her support for the protesters. Talking to journalists she said: “The most important reaction to this cruise ship of Russian tourists is the reaction of the citizens of Georgia. And I think they made that very clear in Batumi and elsewhere that they didn’t welcome this. Georgians are wonderful, hospitable, and warm hosts, but I don’t think that… anyone should be expected to welcome anyone who is occupying your territory, who is keeping your families apart, who is detaining your citizens. I don’t think that many should be surprised that Georgian citizens didn’t welcome the arrival of this ship”.

Legal concerns

Before the rally, the Russian tourists on the ship made anti-Georgian and insulting comments to the media. One of them even stated that she had visited Abkhazia [which constitutes a violation of Georgian anti-occupation legislation]. All of the interviewed said Russia is not an occupier. Another one said: “Everywhere is the Soviet Union, we are all one united country.”

The non-governmental organization Georgian Young Lawyers Association released a statement on the tourist who may have broken the law. The organization emphasized that entry to the occupied territories is only permitted from the Zugdidi and Gori municipalities. For foreign citizens and stateless persons, entry into the occupied territories from any other direction is strictly prohibited and considered a crime under Article 322 (Prima) of the Criminal Code of Georgia.

The Georgian Young Lawyers Association called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs to take take measures to identify individuals who have violated the legislation and to use the mechanisms provided by the Criminal Code to address the situation.

Background

On July 25, the Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia reported that the cruise ship “ASTORIA GRANDE”, sailing under the flag of Palau, was scheduled to enter the port of Batumi from Trabzon on July 27. The ship is operated by the Turkish cruise company “Miray Cruises International” and its arrival was commercial nature, stressed the Agency.

According to the Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia, the ship’s owner, “Goodwin Shipping Limited,” is registered in the Seychelles and, as a result, is therefore not subject to international sanctions. The statement emphasized that the agency, in cooperation with the Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance, conducts routine inspections of ships and shipowners to ensure compliance with international sanctions. If the ship or its owner is listed under sanctions, entry into Georgian ports is strictly prohibited, the statement issued by the agency prior to the ship’s entry said.

Note: This news was updated at 15:36 on July 28 to include the US Ambassador’s comment.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)