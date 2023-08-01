Special Investigation Launched into Alleged Abuse of Power by MIA Employees

On August 1, the Special Investigation Service announced the initiation of an investigation into potential abuse of official power by certain Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia (MIA) employees against the protesters of the Batumi Port Rally on July 31, 2023. The investigation is in response to the indications of criminal activity outlined in the third part of Article 333 of the Criminal Code of Georgia.

The decision to launch the investigation was prompted by reports from both the Public Defender’s Office and the Temporary Detention Isolators of the MIA.

“The Special Investigation Service actively conducts all necessary investigative and procedural actions to ensure an objective investigation,” – reads the statement.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)