GYLA Raises Concerns Over Batumi Protest Detentions

The non-governmental organization Georgian Young Lawyers Association (GYLA) issued a statement on July 31 addressing the events at the protest rally yesterday concerning the second port call of the cruise ship carrying Russian tourists in Batumi. During the demonstration, 23 individuals, including one Ukrainian citizen, were detained by the police in an administrative manner near the port.

The GYLA has highlighted possible instances of overstepping authority during the arrest process and has drawn attention to information on sanctions against the shipowner and related companies.

According to the statement, GYLA finds it alarming that the law enforcement structure displayed exceptional concern for the safety of Russian citizens during the protest, resulting to the use of forceful methods that violated the constitutional rights of demonstrators peacefully protesting against Russian occupation and influence in Georgia. Notably, the Ministry of Internal Affairs facilitated a safe corridor for Russian citizens to ensure their unobstructed passage from the cruise to the city.

The GYLA remains vigilant in safeguarding the rights of individuals who have been detained. However, as of the latest update, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has not disclosed the whereabouts of those detained. Furthermore, lawyers have been denied access to their clients at the pre-trial detention center.

The organization has called upon the Ministry of Interior to uphold constitutional interests and refrain from using force against peaceful demonstrators. The organization also urges the authorities to put an end to the practice of illegal administrative detention. Furthermore, GYLA demands the immediate release of individuals who were previously detained through administrative procedures.

To ensure transparency and accountability, GYLA insists that the relevant units immediately inform lawyers and family members about the location and condition of the detainees.

Additionally, the organization appeals to the Special Investigation Service to launch a thorough investigation into potential instances of excessive force by law enforcement officers.

